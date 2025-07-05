VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 962 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $291.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $173.95 and a one year high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.36 and a 200 day moving average of $249.65.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.