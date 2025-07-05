Columbia River Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 125 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $313.56 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

