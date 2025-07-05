452 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Columbia River Financial Group LLC

Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $179.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

