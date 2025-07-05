Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $543.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

