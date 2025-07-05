Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 423 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,442.26. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,282,283.36. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $271.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.28 and a 200-day moving average of $291.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

