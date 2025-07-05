Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $313.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.