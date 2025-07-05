Simmons Bank Sells 1,006 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3%

PG opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

