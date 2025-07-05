Sharp Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

LMT stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

