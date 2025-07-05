Sharp Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sharp Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

