Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

