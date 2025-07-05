The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

HD opened at $371.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.14 and its 200 day moving average is $376.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

