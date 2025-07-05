iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,750,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

