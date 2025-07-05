Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $313.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

