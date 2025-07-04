Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 807.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CP opened at $81.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

