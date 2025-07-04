S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 30,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.93.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $531.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.09. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

