ConocoPhillips Q2 EPS Lowered by Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Wednesday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE COP opened at $94.28 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.