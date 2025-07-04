Bank Stocks To Watch Today – July 3rd

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Citigroup are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in commercial or investment banks and other depository institutions that trade on public exchanges. Their value and dividend payouts reflect the banks’ profitability and are influenced by factors such as interest‐rate movements, credit quality, regulatory policies, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $556.74. 18,517,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,120,879. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.89 and its 200-day moving average is $253.77. The company has a market capitalization of $821.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.04.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,472,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,575,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

