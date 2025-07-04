Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2%

MU opened at $122.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $137.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.