Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 7,197 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $2,442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,897,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

CB opened at $281.99 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

