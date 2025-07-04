Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Reduced by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 264,246 shares in the company, valued at $51,564,964.44. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,332. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 668,722 shares of company stock worth $121,714,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $201.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

