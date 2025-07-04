Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5,928.4% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 268,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 264,109 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $143.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.99.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.