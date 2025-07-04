RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,633 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $36,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 784,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $145.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.42 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

