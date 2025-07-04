D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,989,000 after acquiring an additional 318,007 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,274,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $463.31 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.87.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

