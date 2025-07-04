Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $575.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $575.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $541.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

