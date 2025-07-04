Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $19.56 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,880 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

