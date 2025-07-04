44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.75.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.91.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

