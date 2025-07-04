Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

NEE stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

