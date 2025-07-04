IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 15,729 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 176,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,630,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $215.57 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

