GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.44 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

