Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Eric H. Woersching Sells 10,214 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,470.60. The trade was a 81.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

