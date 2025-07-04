T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,800,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,560 shares of company stock worth $144,455,659. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $240.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

