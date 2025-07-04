Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $6.04 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.