OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $293.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.