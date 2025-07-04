Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 33,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,708,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total transaction of $3,924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,161,193.58. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,380. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,496,950. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Mizuho started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,034.79.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $986.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,005.02 and a 200-day moving average of $981.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $437.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

