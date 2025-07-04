SMART Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SMART Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJH opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.