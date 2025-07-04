IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 75,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 203,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $543.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.