Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 837,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 69,105 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. New Street Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.