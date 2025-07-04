Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Danaher by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $203.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

