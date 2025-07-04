Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 141.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $441.98 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $442.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.