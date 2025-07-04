Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

