Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $215.57 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Arete began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

