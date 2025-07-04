Promising Solar Stocks To Watch Now – July 3rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and First Solar are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the development, manufacture or installation of solar energy technologies—such as photovoltaic panels, inverters and utility-scale solar farms. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth of the renewable‐energy sector and the global shift toward clean power. Their performance can be influenced by factors like government incentives, technological advances and fluctuations in energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.12. 56,829,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,393,213. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.28 and a 200 day moving average of $328.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.19, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $484.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,649. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $404.22 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

First Solar stock traded up $14.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.12. 6,386,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.72.

