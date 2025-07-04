Energy Stocks Worth Watching – July 3rd

Tesla, Broadcom, First Solar, Synopsys, and Exxon Mobil are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, exploration, refining and distribution of energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas and coal to electricity generation and renewable sources like wind and solar. By buying energy stocks, investors gain exposure to the revenues and risks inherent in global energy markets, including commodity price swings, geopolitical tensions and changing regulations. Because their performance often tracks broader economic activity and resource demand, energy stocks can be more cyclical than those in some other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.23. 52,036,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,391,746. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.10.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,427,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $277.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.81.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $14.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,705. First Solar has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Shares of SNPS traded up $24.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $547.26. 1,820,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,187,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,100,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. The company has a market capitalization of $480.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

