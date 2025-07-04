North Capital Inc. Invests $67,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,476,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

