D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 164,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

