Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 5,359 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cigna Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after purchasing an additional 501,320 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,224,296,000 after buying an additional 154,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,878,000 after buying an additional 101,737 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after buying an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $867,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $319.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.06 and a 200-day moving average of $309.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

