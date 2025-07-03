WCM Investment Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $743,681,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after buying an additional 156,986 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,186 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. Finally, Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

