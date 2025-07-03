Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

