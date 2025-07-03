Reviewing GMS (NYSE:GMS) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) and GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of GMS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of GMS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Travis Perkins and GMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A GMS 2.09% 16.97% 6.28%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travis Perkins $5.89 billion 0.29 -$98.91 million N/A N/A GMS $5.51 billion 0.75 $115.47 million $2.89 37.76

This table compares Travis Perkins and GMS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GMS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travis Perkins.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Travis Perkins and GMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travis Perkins 0 0 0 1 4.00 GMS 0 9 0 0 2.00

GMS has a consensus price target of $101.11, suggesting a potential downside of 7.35%. Given GMS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GMS is more favorable than Travis Perkins.

Risk & Volatility

Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GMS has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GMS beats Travis Perkins on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products. Additionally, the company manufactures and supplies staircases, i-joists, precision floor kits, painted MDF profiles, and door kits/sets. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. It sells its products through branches and distribution centres, as well as online. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

About GMS

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings. It also provides steel framing products, such as steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of a commercial or institutional building, as well as ancillary products comprising tools, fasteners, insulation, EIFS and stucco, lumber and other wood products, ready-mix joint compound, and safety products. In addition, the company distributes a wallboard, ceilings, steel framing, and construction products, as well as commercial and residential building materials. It also operates through tool sales, rental, and service centers, as well as network of distribution centers. The company serves professional contractors and homebuilders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

