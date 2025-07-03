iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $455,550,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,796,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3283 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

